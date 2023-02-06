Stormwater Management Ponds Safety Reminder

The Town of Bracebridge is warning residents to avoid stormwater management

ponds, as these man-made bodies of water are unsafe for any form of recreational activity including skating, hockey and sledding. While the ice surface may look safe, these ponds can be dangerous because it’s what’s below the surface that makes them different from natural ponds.



Stormwater management ponds are engineered facilities that play an important role in protecting the

environment and keeping neighbourhoods safe by:

• collecting stormwater runoff including sediment, debris, road salt and pollutants;

• provide treatment of pollutants to keep our watersheds healthy; and

• alleviate flooding by storing and slowly releasing stormwater.



Stormwater management ponds that are designed to have a permanent pool of water are not monitored for ice thickness. Factors such as continuously flowing water, and fluctuating water levels and temperatures can lead to unstable ice. Recreational activity of any kind on stormwater management ponds is not recommended. There are currently ten (10) stormwater management ponds designed with a permanent pool throughout the Town, and most are not fenced off.

These ponds are located as follows:

1 On the north side of Clearbrook Trail (opposite Pheasant Run)

2 At the end of Colton Court

3 Between No. 14 and No. 24 Hunter Place

4 On the east side of Chamberry Crescent (under construction)

5 At No. 110 Clearbrook Trail (behind the Bracebridge Sportsplex)

6 Behind No. 15 Little Ryan’s Way

7 East of the Walmart Parking Lot

8 South-east corner of Manitoba Street and Quinn Forest Drive

9 Behind No. 192 Covered Bridge Trail

10 Muskoka Lumber Community Centre on Salmon Avenue (under construction)



Outdoor skating is available at Annie Williams Memorial Park and Memorial Park. For more information, please visit www.bracebridge.ca

Please be safe. Stay off stormwater management ponds.