Investigation In Renfrew County Leads To Child Pornography Charges

The Killaloe OPP say they have charged one person after an investigation into an allegation of voyeurism.

On February 2, 2023, OPP began an investigation into a report of voyeurism that occurred in Renfrew County. The Renfrew County Crime Unit assisted with the investigation which resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Bonnechere Valley.

As a result, police arrested and charged 64-year-old Brian McCauley of Bonnechere Valley Township with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of child pornography

Makes, prints, publishes or possession for the purpose of publication of any child pornography

Voyeurism

Obstruct peace officer

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Killaloe on March 8, 2023. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, please contact Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you or someone you know is living in or involved in an abusive relationship, help is available. Contact Bernadette McCann House 24/7 for support, advice, or the safety of a shelter at 1-800-267-4930. The Women’s Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County is also available 24/7 for information and support at 1-800-663-3060. You could also attend the emergency department of any hospital in Renfrew County and ask to speak to a member of the Assault Response Team. Victim Services of Renfrew County is also available to provide emotional and practical assistance to people who have experienced domestic violence. They can be reached at 613-649-2852 or toll free at 1-877-568-5730. In emergencies call 9-1-1.