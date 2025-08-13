Stolen Truck From A Bracebridge Park

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the report of a stolen vehicle from a Bracebridge park.

On August 12, 2025, Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred sometime overnight between August 8th and 9th, 2025. The owner parked his grey 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck bearing Ontario marker CC40813 in a parking lot at Peake Fields Ballpark on August 8th and when he returned to pick the vehicle up on August 9th and it was no longer in the parking lot. Ultimately it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.