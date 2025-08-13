Huntsville Resident Faces Several Charges After Fail To Remain Collision

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation following a report of a fail to remain motor vehicle collision in the Town of Huntsville.

On August 10, 2025, at approximately 3:22 p.m., Huntsville OPP responded to reports of a motor vehicle that struck a fence at McCulley-Robertson Sports Complex on Williams Street in the Town of Huntsville. Police located the vehicle a short distance away and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

As a result Sean McNaughton, 30 years-old, of Huntsville was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Dangerous operation

· Fail to remain

· Have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available

· Have care or control of motor vehicle with open container of liquor

· Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

In addition to the charges the driver received a 90-day license suspension, and the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 16th, 2025.

Huntsville OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.