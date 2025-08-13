Bracebridge Celebrates Grand Opening Of new walking labyrinth At Annie Williams Memorial Park

On Tuesday, the Town of Bracebridge officially opened a new walking labyrinth at Annie Williams Memorial Park, marking the completion of a community-driven project that supports mental wellness, accessibility, and recreational opportunities in one of the Town’s most cherished green spaces.

At a small celebration on site, Mayor Rick Maloney welcomed donors, partners, and members of the community to the opening. The labyrinth was made possible through the generosity of Pam and Jeff Rimer, Robert Jacob, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge, and the Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Rotary Club.

Built with accessibility in mind, the labyrinth is fully navigable by individuals using wheelchairs and those with visual impairments. It features a single winding path that gently leads users from the outer edge to the center. Designed for reflection, mindfulness, and stress reduction, the space is intended as a peaceful destination for walking meditation and quiet contemplation.

The project supports the Town’s ongoing commitment to wellness, accessibility, and meaningful outdoor experiences in Bracebridge.

“The labyrinth is a meaningful and inclusive addition to Annie Williams Memorial Park that supports community wellness. We are grateful for the generosity and vision of Pam and Jeff Rimer, Robert Jacob, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge, and the Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Rotary Club. Together, we’ve created a space that will benefit the physical and mental well-being of residents and visitors for years to come.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge