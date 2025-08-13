Serving Up Post-Secondary Education – McDonald’s Awards $1,000 Scholarship To Bracebridge Student

The McDonald’s Restaurant in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst has awarded Isabella Vinet with their annual McDonald’s Employee Scholarship Award. At a celebration hosted by the restaurant, Vinet, an employee for three years, was honoured for making a difference at work, at school and in the community. She will receive $1,000 toward tuition and books.

“As one of the largest student employers in Canada, McDonald’s is committed to creating opportunities for our restaurant team members, and helping our employees meet their personal and professional goals,” said Scott Simioni, Owner Operator. “The McDonald’s Employee Scholarship Program celebrates the accomplishments of our valued crew, like Isabella, and shows our support in helping them pursue further education.”

The McDonald’s Employee Scholarship Program was established more than 20 years ago to recognize McDonald’s employees for their outstanding accomplishments on the job, at school, or in the community. Since the program began, more than 5,000 McDonald’s employees have shared in McDonald’s Scholarship awards totaling more than $3.5 million. McDonald’s Canada recognizes the important balance between school and part-time employment and through flexible scheduling practices, works to ensure that education remains a top priority for its student employees.