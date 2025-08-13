Playground Progress In Parry Sound: Mission Park Ninja Course Now Open!

The Town of Parry Sound is thrilled to share exciting developments in our Playground Replacement Program! Mission Park Ninja Course is now welcoming visitors with open arms, as we continue our efforts toward the install of a Fitness Circuit along the Fitness Trail.

Adventure Awaits:

Booth Park Playground: Now open! The Town invites everyone to experience the vibrant new play structures and amenities that await you at this rejuvenated space.

Now open! The Town invites everyone to experience the vibrant new play structures and amenities that await you at this rejuvenated space. Cherry Street Playground: Open and ready for your visit! Come enjoy this new and exciting play area!

Open and ready for your visit! Come enjoy this new and exciting play area! Waubuno Playground: Open and ready for your visit! Come enjoy our community space designed for fun and leisure.

Open and ready for your visit! Come enjoy our community space designed for fun and leisure. William Playground: Open! This welcoming park continues to serve as a community hub, offering a space for outdoor enjoyment.

Open! This welcoming park continues to serve as a community hub, offering a space for outdoor enjoyment. Mission Park Playground: The wait is over! The NEW Ninja Course is OPEN at Mission Park! Calling all adventure seekers; the brand new course is buzzing with excitement and challenges for all ages! Swing, climb and leap your way to fun and fitness! This Ninja Course is sure to keep you entertained and active! Come and conquer the course today!

The journey of enhancements continues and will finish off at the Waterfront Trail, work anticipated to begin the week of August 11th!

Community Collaboration:

A heartfelt thank you to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for their invaluable support in these transformative projects. The Town sincerely appreciates the community’s patience and enthusiasm as they evolve these spaces into vibrant places for play and gathering. Stay tuned for further updates as they work to make Parry Sound a more joyful place to live and play – one park at a time.