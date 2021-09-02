Stay Clear, Stay Safe This Labour Day Weekend

Drownings in Ontario point to need for greater awareness
Ontario Power Generation (OPG) reminds all of the critical importance of staying clear of hydro-electric facilities and maintaining strong water safety practices this holiday weekend.
OPG wants to ensure those taking in Ontario’s outdoors – this holiday weekend or any time – are aware of potential dangers around our hydro stations and dams. In these areas, water levels can rise in seconds, causing turbulence and potentially life-threatening situations. Dry or calm riverbeds may look safe but can change quickly into rapidly flowing waterways with dangerous currents. Please follow all signage and other barriers around our facilities.
Enjoy the holiday and remember to stay clear and stay safe. For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.
- OPG operates more than 66 hydroelectric stations and over 240 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.
- Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there’s no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.
- Fifty-six people have died in water-related incidents in the province so far this year (to mid-August), according to unofficial statistics from the Lifesaving Society of Ontario.
- OPG efforts to increase water safety and literacy include programs like the ParkSmart PFD Lending program and the Tackleshare program.
- Watch our new public safety video and share to help raise awareness of the risks and dangers.