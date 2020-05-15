Visitor Services And Facilities Remain Closed At National Parks Canada Sites Over Long Weekend

Parks Canada wants to remind Ontario residents that visitor services are suspended and facilities are closed at all national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas, including Georgian Bay Islands National Park, over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Vehicle access to sites is suspended and all services and facilities, including docks and beaches, washrooms, playgrounds, parking lots, and picnic shelters, remain closed. Group activities, interpretive activities and events will continue to be suspended until further notice. All facilities at Georgian Bay Island National Park, including the overnight accommodations, campsites, beaches and trails, are closed. In addition, docks and beaching sites remain closed, there is no access to Beausoleil Island and the park’s DayTripper shuttle is not operating.

The suspensions of visitor services and closures of facilities announced in March will remain in place until June 1. Canadians should not try to access locations that are closed for safety reasons, according to Parks Canada, especially over the Victoria Day long weekend.

“Parks Canada understands the importance nature plays in the mental and physical well-being of Canadians, particularly now,” the organization said in a statement on May 14. “Parks Canada will begin a safe, gradual opening of some outdoor locations in select national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas starting June 1.”

For information and updates on the status of all Parks Canada sites, visit the Parks Canada website.

Photo credit: “Honeymoon Bay, Beausoleil Island, Georgian Bay National Park” by rkklfb is licensed by CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cropped from original