Two Peel Region Residents Charged After Trying To Evade Huntsville OPP

Saturday April 18th, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. Huntsville OPP observed a car travelling on West Road, Huntsville at an excessive rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the car at which time the car fled in an effort to evade the Police. Other members of the OPP joined in the search for the car which was located and stopped a short time later in the Maple Heights Drive and Brunel Road area.

The Investigation determined that during the time the car was observed by Police and the time the car was fleeing from Police that the driver switched with a passenger in the car. Further investigation resulted in the below charges being brought against the following two males:

28-year-old, Anthony Toenz of Bolton, Ontario.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

Operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol concentration above 80 mg

Flight from Police

Stunt driving

Drive motor vehicle not equipped with an approved interlock device

28-year-old, Nicholas Pratt of Caledon, Ontario.

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

Operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol concentration above 80 mg.

Both Toenz and Pratt were released and will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville Ontario, on July 8th, 2020 to answer to their charges.

As in all cases were a driver has been charged with impaired driving, Toenz’s and Pratt’s driver’s licenses have been suspended for 90 days and their car was impounded.