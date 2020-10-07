Raise A Glass To Celebrate Canadian Beer Day

“Beer brings Canadians together, and it’s been a major part of our country’s cultural fabric for generations,” said Luke Chapman, Interim President of Beer Canada. “2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of Canadians and businesses, making beer’s role in bringing friends and family together more important than ever. Whether virtual or in person, we want to build on the success of the inaugural Canadian Beer Day and show how much our breweries, barley farmers, restaurateurs and all those connected to beer mean to Canadians and our country.”

Beer Canada is calling on all Canadians to participate in Canadian Beer Day on October 7 by enjoying a cold one, responsibly, and by posting a photo of your favourite Canadian-made beer or brewery on social media using #CDNBeerDay, and sharing what makes you #BeerProud.

Canadian brewers directly employ over 15,000 Canadians, and 149,000 jobs across Canada’s hospitality, tourism, agriculture and manufacturing sector are supported in some way by the production and sale of beer.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced together as a country this year, there’s a lot to be proud of as Canadians,” Chapman said. “It’s been great to see our country come together, and in the beer industry specifically, we’ve seen an overwhelming display of Canadian spirit from brewers, beer drinkers and industry partners.”

Throughout the pandemic, Canadian brewers have supported Canada’s recovery efforts through various initiatives, including the production of hand sanitizer, charitable donations, empty return fundraisers, supporting partners in the restaurant and hospitality sector, as well as keeping Canadian-made beer flowing. Brewers offered and continue to offer curbside pickup, delivery and adjusted seating and layouts within patios and taprooms to create a safe, welcoming environment for consumers.

Canadian Beer Day is all about celebrating the beverage Canadians love, and the positive contributions brewers make throughout the year. To find out more, visit www.canadianbeerday.ca.