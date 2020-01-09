Haliburton Highlands OPP Report No Charges During Festive RIDE

From November 23, 2019, to January 2, 2020, Haliburton Highlands OPP conducted 215 Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) stops at various locations within the detachment area.

Hundreds of vehicles were checked and no alcohol or drug related charges were laid at the R.I.D.E checks in the area.

Motorists are reminded that while the Festive R.I.D.E. campaign has wrapped up, the OPP are committed to road safety and officers will continue to conduct R.I.D.E. initiatives throughout the year.