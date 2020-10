The West Parry Sound OPP collected food and other items last Saturday in support of the Parry Sound Food Banks. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sobeys located at 25 Pine Drive, and No Frills located at 60 Joseph Street, Parry Sound.

The generous community responded by donating 1800 lbs of food and $1200 in cash. Harvest Share food bank response was,

“This will allow many locals to have a Happy Thanksgiving”. ┬ásaid Joe Scali Media Officer for West Parry Sound OPP