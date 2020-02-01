Fatal Fire In Oro-Medonte

On Saturday February 1, 2020 at around 10:00 a.m., first responders received a 9-1-1 call from witnesses for a stricture fire on Line 9 N & Moonstone Rd E. .The fire caused $250,000 in damage and claimed the life of one person.

It took crews about one hour to put out the fire.

The OPP, The Office of the Fire Marshal and The Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating and further details will be released as soon as they become available

“We have two investigators, a specialist and a supervisor supporting the OPP and Oro Fire at a fatality in Oro-Medonte” Says Steven Wilson Assistant Deputy Fire Marshal,

Photo Credit OFM



