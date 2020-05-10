Erratic Driver Charged with Impaired

Orillia OPP has arrested and charged the driver of a vehicle which was being driven erratically in the City of Orillia.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on May 07, 2020, an Orillia OPP officer was on patrol on Mary Street when he observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer followed the vehicle which was being driven erratically and conducted a traffic stop on Diana Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer initiated an impaired driving investigation and the male was subsequently arrested.

The driver, Marty O’Brien, age 42, of Orillia was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

Operation While Prohibited

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on July 14, 2020 in Orillia Court.