Businesses And Workplaces Invited To Learn Steps To Safely Reopen During COVID-19

On June 18, business representatives are invited to virtually join the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit at an information session providing insights on managing COVID-19 procedures and protocols as they reopen.

At this session, presented in partnership with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), County of Simcoe, and the District of Muskoka, SMDHU experts Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health and Dr. Steve Rebellato, Vice President, Environmental Health Department will provide insights on how to safely reopen and operate your businesses as the medical pandemic continues.

During the session Dr. Gardner and Dr. Rebellato will help businesses and workplaces to:

Understand how COVID-19 is impacting business and workplace operations

Learn the requirements for re-opening and operating safely

There will also be an opportunity for businesses to pose questions to local health experts during a Q&A sessio­n.

EVENT: Ask an Expert COVID-19 Workplace and Business Safety in Simcoe Muskoka

Where: Zoom (details for joining the Zoom meeting will be sent in advance)

When: June 18, 2020 ~ 3 to 4 p.m.

Register: Visit https://smdhuwebinarjune.eventbrite.ca

Registrants can submit question ahead by emailing edo@simcoe.ca

This event is a partnership with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, County of Simcoe and District of Muskoka. Supporting partners include the Small Business Enterprise Centres and Regional Community Futures located throughout Simcoe Muskoka.

