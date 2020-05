On Thursday May 14, 2020 at 10:20 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from a motorist about the driving behaviour of a person on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Bonnie Lake Road in Bracebridge, ON.

Police responded and located the ATV and operator and after an investigation into the circumstances, arrested and charged 52-year-old William Craymer of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 21, 2020.