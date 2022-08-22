Staples Canada Launches 17th Annual School Supply Drive

Students across Canada are about to head back to class – and for the 17th year running, Staples Canada has set out to give students a leg up and eliminate barriers to learning with the Staples School Supply Drive. The back-to-school charitable program has raised more than $15 million to-date, thanks to Staples customer donations.

“At Staples, we believe that back to school season should be a time of excitement and wonder. However, we know that this is not the case for all parents, teachers, and students as they struggle to purchase all the supplies they need for the new school year,” said Wanda Walkden, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Staples Canada. “As Canada’s Back To School Destination, the School Supply Drive allows our stores to team up with charitable partners, making a sizable, tangible impact in the hundreds of communities where we live and work, empowering learning and growth for the year ahead.”

From August 14 to September 11, customers shopping in-store can choose to make a donation to their purchase, which is allocated to a charitable partner in their community: