Heavy Rainfall This Evening For Muskoka

Special weather statement continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Localized heavy rainfall this evening.

Scattered showers have developed across the area this evening. These showers are slow moving and may continue to redevelop throughout the evening. Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm are possible through early this evening.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

This special weather statement may be upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning or a rainfall warning if rainfall amounts are expected to exceed 50 mm.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.