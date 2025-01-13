Stamps Now Cost $1.24 In Bulk And $1.44 Individually

New postage rates better align stamp prices with rising cost of providing letter mail service

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ – As was announced in September, Canada Post is increasing postage rates effective today. For stamps purchased in a booklet, coil or pane, which represent most stamp sales, the rate increases by 25 cents, to $1.24 per stamp. The price of a single domestic stamp increases to $1.44, up from $1.15.

For the last decade, Canada Post has kept regulated letter mail rate increases to a minimum. Today’s rate change represents a one-time increase of roughly 25 per cent, which is required to better align stamp prices with the rising cost of providing letter mail service to all Canadians. Every year, there are fewer letters to deliver to more addresses, which adds significant cost pressures to the Corporation on top of continued inflationary pressures.

While rate increases are necessary, Canada Post understands that they mean additional costs for customers, and the Corporation works to minimize the impact. For the average Canadian household, the estimated impact of the rate increase is $2.26 per year. For the average Canadian small business, the estimated impact is $42.17 per year.1

Regulatory approval of new rates

Changes to Canada Post’s regulated letter mail rates follow the regulatory process outlined in the Canada Post Corporation Act. The proposed rate changes were published in the Canada Gazette in September 2024 and received final regulatory approval in late November. As an organization funded by revenue from the sale of its products and services – not taxpayer dollars – rate changes are a reality.

Canadians can continue to use their Permanent™ stamps, which will always be accepted at the current domestic postage price. The rate changes also affect other products, including U.S., international letter-post and domestic Registered Mail™ items. Commercial letter mail price changes, also effective today, correspond to the regulated letter mail rate increase.