Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11 In Armour

One person was arrested and charged for impaired driving after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop.

On January 12, 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 in the Township of Armour.

As a result of the investigation, Michael McQuaid, 46 years-of-age, of Sudbury, was charged with:

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

· Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday February 20, 2025, in Sundridge, Ontario.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.