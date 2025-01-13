Blueberry Fritter Is Back Along With The Lemon Cake Donut At Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons has a lineup of new hot and cold White Chocolate Pistachio-flavoured beverages for guests craving some cozy, winter comfort with a fun twist.

The new beverages available now at participating Tims restaurants across Canada include the White Chocolate Pistachio Latte, White Chocolate Pistachio Iced Latte, White Chocolate Pistachio Iced Capp, and White Chocolate Pistachio Hot Chocolate.

“Pistachio adds a deliciously fun and refined twist to the classic white chocolate flavour that Tims guests know and love,” says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons. “For our handcrafted White Chocolate Pistachio Latte, we also top the beverage with Belgian white chocolate curls for an extra indulgent finishing touch.”

In addition to welcoming back the popular Blueberry Fritter for a limited time, guests can also enjoy the Lemon Cake Donut on their next Tims Run starting Wednesday.

Also returning this winter is Tims Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, topped with espresso-infused foam.