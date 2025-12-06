Spruce Glen Public School Hosts Annual Grade 8 Turkey Dinner

Article Photo Via: TLDSB

submitted by Spruce Glen Public School:

The Grade 8 students at Spruce Glen Public School (SGPS) proudly hosted their annual Turkey Dinner in support of The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation.

For 35 years, this cherished tradition has brought the school community together to raise funds for families in need, and over the decades, it has contributed thousands of dollars to support organizations in our community.

This year’s event welcomed close to 100 honoured guests, including SGPS staff, former teachers, Parent Council members, Trillium Lakelands District School Board staff, and dedicated volunteers. The school was also delighted to welcome Heather Cassie from The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation, whose presence reminded us of the meaningful impact this fundraiser continues to have in our community.

The Grade 8 students took the lead in making the afternoon a success – helping with the shopping, food preparation, cooking, decorating, and cleaning. Their hard work and teamwork helped create a warm and memorable gathering for all who attended.

We are deeply grateful for the generous support from our community partners. Special thanks go to Darcy and Alycia at Bullock’s Independent Grocers, Metro, FreshCo, and the Windmill Bakery for their donations. We extend our sincere appreciation to Jeff Suddaby from Three Guys and a Stove for giving his time and expertise to prepare the turkey, stuffing, and gravy. We also thank Ashley Stenabaugh of Tall Trees for assisting with the vegetable preparation, and Rory Golden from Deerhurst Resort for providing the chafing dishes and cutlery.

Events like this remind us of the power of community and the heart of SGPS. Thank you to everyone who contributed, attended, and supported this year’s Turkey Dinner. Together, we continue to make a meaningful difference by empowering our students to serve those in need.