Individual From Northern Ontario Fined $1,000 For Hunting Violation

An individual from Northern Ontario has been fined a total of $1,000 for the following hunting violation:

Donald Bedard of Terrace Bay pleaded guilty to careless hunting. He was fined $1,000 and received a one-year hunting licence suspension. In addition, Bedard is required to successfully complete both the Ontario Hunter Education Course and the Canadian Firearms Safety Course before applying for or purchasing another hunting licence.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on October 20, 2024, conservation officers were patrolling north of Terrace Bay when they contacted Bedard. He was observed to be actively hunting grouse with a loaded .410 rifle. During the inspection, officers noted that Bedard had a strong smell of alcohol and had returned to his vehicle. Ontario Provincial Police were contacted by the conservation officers which led to Bedard being arrested and charged with “Operation while impaired” under the Criminal Code of Canada. The ministry subsequently convicted Bedard for careless hunting.

Justice of the Peace J. A. Bernard Caron heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on June 11, 2025.

