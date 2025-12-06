Experience The Magic Of The Holidays With Portage Flyer Christmas Train In Huntsville

This community event is an experience that will delight the whole family. The historic locomotive and authentic coaches have been decorated with a thousand lights, bringing cheerful colour to a wintry December evening. While you wait to board the train, enjoy a cup of free hot chocolate and cookies (while supplies last) and sing along to Christmas carols. Once on board, you will gently ride alongside the Muskoka River to the Purser’s Cabin to visit Santa for the perfect holiday photo. If you want to stay longer, you can always catch the next train back.

In partnership with Autism Ontario, Muskoka Heritage Place is offering a sensory-friendly train experience at 4:30 p.m. This run is for our residents needing a little more time and less hustle and bustle to enjoy the holiday experience. We encourage those interested in this sensory-friendly train experience to pre-register with Hasana at hasana.avey@autismontario.com as space is limited. Please arrive 15 minutes in advance of the train departure time. Registered service animals only please.

Tickets for the 5 to 8 p.m. trains are $5 per person (babies in arms are free) on a first come, first served basis. They are sold once inside and just prior to boarding (advanced tickets or reserved seating are not available). This is a very popular community event; please arrive early to avoid disappointment and dress warmly as the event takes place outdoors.

Santa Claus would like to note that the rail volunteers are on his ‘nice’ list for helping to provide this beloved event. To participate as a volunteer, please email Jill at jillian.jordan@huntsville.ca. Also, a special thank you to the Huntsville High School Food Tech students for preparing the cookies and Huntsville Community Choir for caroling at the event.

In the event of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be posted on Muskokaheritageplace.ca and on related social media accounts. Parking is available at Muskoka Heritage Place’s main entrance (88 Brunel Road), Huntsville High School, Canada Summit Centre, Active Living Centre or directly across from the event on Forbes Hill Drive.