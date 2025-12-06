Serena Ryder’s Merry Myths Tour Is Back! A Gift Of Music, Moments, And ‘Soulful’ Cheer!

Canadian singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is returning to the stage this holiday season with her Merry Myths Tour.

Ryder describes music as “the language of the soul,” a perfect remedy to connect, uplift, and heal one’s self during a season that can be overwhelming.

“This time of year I feel can be very complicated for a lot of people. There’s a lot of pressure for everything to be perfect and good,” Ryder says. Her way of removing these seasonal stresses is by focusing on what she loves most. “My favorite things are to sing, make music, and be in community with people. That’s what this tour is all about. Getting together, having good memories and creating happiness through relationships, singing, and being around people you love.”

Ryder hopes to make her Merry Myths Tour a special time for everyone.

“When I’m on tour in general, there’s not always a lot of time to meet people, but on my Christmas tour I make sure we have the time and space to meet the audience members,” she says. “After every show I’ll go and hang out. I sign albums, take pictures, and talk to folks. And it’s just a lovely experience for me to be able to do that.”

In a recent CTV interview, Ryder shared that ‘the holidays should be less about physical gifts and more about being present with people and sharing joyful moments.’

The Merry Myths Tour made its first stop at the Bella Concert Hall in Calgary, AB, on November 28, 2025.

Her tour includes 13 stops across Canada, 9 of them being in Ontario.

Don’t worry! You still have time!

On December 10, 2025, Serena Ryder will start the Ontario leg of her tour at Knox Hall in Greater Sudbury, ON.

Ryder jokes that she’d love to add earlier dates, but that might cause people to start shouting, “Not yet! Not Christmas yet!”

For those who might not know, Serena Ryder has toured internationally across the United States, Europe, and Australia. Jumping on the coat tails of big rockstars. Ryder has opened for major artists such as Melissa Etheridge, OneRepublic, Sara Bareilles, and Needtobreathe.

She shares that Canada still holds a special place in her heart, both as a Canadian artist performing from coast to coast and as a born Ontarian.

“There is something about the land here that is beautiful, grounding, and pure,” she says. “I’m very proud to be from this land.”

Ryder, who grew up in the small town of Millbrook, discovered her voice early. She recorded her first tape (Yes, a tape!) at age 15 using money she earned busking outside liquor stores. By 16, she had used those earnings to produce her first CD. Then continued to release CD’s at 17, and 18.

By the age of 21, Ryder had signed a record deal with Hawksley Workman and began traveling to Huntsville, ON, “I would make trips there often to his little one-room schoolhouse to record music,” she says. “I had made albums before but this (record deal) was my first full-band record.” Her Album ‘Unlikely Emergency’ was then released in 2005 under Workman’s label, Isadora Records.

“I love it in Muskoka. I’d hang out in the woods and the theater in Huntsville is really amazing. I’ve done a few shows there,” she says. “I love it out there. There are so many wonderful places.”

Ryder also mentions that she had performed at Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival in Gravenhurst, ON, during its debut year.

Ryder’s unmistakable soulful sound has earned her multiple awards, including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for ‘The Art of Falling Apart.’

“Music has been a part of my entire life and my ancestry,” she says. “My bio mom was a go-go dancer, a back-up singer, and a tambourine player. My uncle, Bob Carpenter, was an Ojibway singer-songwriter from out west. My bio father, from Trinidad, who I’ve never met, was in a calypso band, played steel drums, and was one of the people who started Caribana in Toronto. Spike, my dad who raised me since I was three was a huge music fan and loved listening to music. My sister that I grew up with was always listened to music. She introduced me to so much beautiful music, like Prince. So, music has been a huge part of my life. My soul has always been shaped by music and by where that music comes from.”

The Merry Myths Tour features a mix of classic Christmas songs from Ryder’s holiday album ‘Christmas Kisses,’ some original seasonal tracks, and even a few fan favourites like ‘What I Wouldn’t Do’ and ‘Stompa’

Joining Ryder on stage is a handpicked ensemble of some of Canada’s most exceptional musicians: Brian Kobayakawa on bass (Jill Barber, Charlie Kaufman), Miles Gibbons on drums (The Strumbellas, Aysanabee), Christine Bougie on guitar (solo artist, Bahamas), and Lydia Persaud on vocals and acoustic strings (solo artist, Dwayne Gretzky).

With so much heart and soul put into her songs, Ryder shares that she absolutely loves performing them with the crowd. “I’ve heard of so many people who get sick of playing their most popular songs, but I’m so into it. I’ll play them forever, because it’s really about the interaction of community and that energy of back-and-forth between the audience that changes everything.”

The tour also carries a philanthropic purpose. Ryder has partnered with Water First Education and Training Inc. (Water First), a charity that works with Indigenous communities across Canada to address water system challenges. Currently, 15% of Indigenous communities in Canada are affected by drinking water advisories. Since its founding in 2009, Water First has collaborated with more than 90 Indigenous communities through education, training, and hands-on programs.

“This tour has given me the opportunity to partner with Water First and to give my audience the chance to donate and do something really important this time of year,” she says.

The Merry Myths Tour wraps on December 21, giving her enough time to unwind with her family and friends for the holidays. When asked about her holiday traditions, she shares that this year she and a friend will be celebrating what she likes to call, “Craftmas.”

“We will make any kind of arts and crafts. They don’t even need to be Christmas crafts,” she laughs. “We’re going to do a mass of crafts and bow down to pipe cleaners.”

Moments shared with the people we love will forever be treasured—whether you’re elbow-deep in dried macaroni or singing along to your favourite Christmas classics.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of Canada’s most beloved artists live on stage, spreading the joy of soulful music this holiday season.

Tickets at https://www.serenaryder.com/tour

Serena Ryder’s Merry Myths Tour dates:

Nov 28, 2025 Calgary, AB — Bella Concert Hall

Dec 1, 2025 Saskatoon, SK — TCU Place

Dec 10, 2025 Greater Sudbury, ON — Knox Hall

Dec 12, 2025 Guelph, ON — River Run Centre

Dec 13, 2025 Markham, ON — Markham Theatre

Dec 14, 2025 Highgate (Ontario) — Mary Webb Centre

Dec 16, 2025 Parry Sound, ON — Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts

Dec 17, 2025 Burlington, ON — Burlington Performing Arts Centre

Dec 19, 2025 Brockville, ON — Brockville Arts Centre

Dec 20, 2025 Belleville, ON — The Empire Theatre

Dec 21 Orillia, ON — Orillia Youth Center Fundraiser