Monck Public School Holds Holiday Season Shoebox Drive

Article / Photos Via: TLDSB

Throughout the month of November, Monck Public School (MPS) held a Shoebox Drive to support women impacted by homelessness in communities across Muskoka.

The initiative was a part of The Shoebox Project, a Canadian charity that supports over 620 women’s shelters and community agencies across the country.

Each classroom was given a box to fill with gifts for the holidays, including a mix of essential everyday items and small luxuries for women. At the end of the month, the boxes were collected and distributed to the Muskoka Shoebox Project.

“We believe that kindness has no season, however the Muskoka Shoebox Project is well known for supporting women experiencing homelessness so MPS thought it was important to be a part of it,” said MPS Social Committee members, Laura Donnelly and Lindsay Nelan. “It is our hope that this program helped our students gain a better understanding about poverty and homelessness, challenge stigmas and misconceptions, and develop greater empathy and understanding for people impacted by homelessness.

In total, MPS donated 43 boxes filled with gifts from students and staff.