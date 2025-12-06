It’s Back! Huntsville’s Popular Light Walk Has Returned

Fans of Eclipse Walk With Light — and those yet to experience its magic — can rejoice! Huntsville’s popular light trail, formerly found in the winter months at Muskoka Heritage Place, has returned — reimagined and relocated for an elevated visitor experience.

A partnership between Explore Huntsville and Sandhill Nursery, Forest of Light has taken the spirit of Eclipse and transformed it into something even more spectacular.

“We are excited to partner with Sandhill Nursery to bring this popular winter attraction back to Huntsville,” says Kelly Haywood, Explore Huntsville’s executive director. “Sandhill has extensive experience presenting unique and engaging attractions, including their extremely popular fall festival. It is a magical venue for the Forest of Light.”

The one-kilometre path illuminates the stories and secrets of the Muskoka forest, with interactive soundscapes celebrating the seasons. Visitors can explore the Forest of Light on foot or snowshoe, followed by post-trail skating through Sandhill’s festive greenhouses. Family-friendly entertainment and activities will be available on select nights.

“Sandhill is pleased to continue the legacy begun by Eclipse Walk With Light, ensuring that Huntsville has an enchanting winter experience where residents and visitors can make annual traditions and lasting memories,” says Tim Cantelon, owner of Sandhill Nursery.