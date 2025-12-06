It’s Back! Huntsville’s Popular Light Walk Has Returned

A partnership between Explore Huntsville and Sandhill Nursery, Forest of Light has taken the spirit of Eclipse and transformed it into something even more spectacular.
“We are excited to partner with Sandhill Nursery to bring this popular winter attraction back to Huntsville,” says Kelly Haywood, Explore Huntsville’s executive director. “Sandhill has extensive experience presenting unique and engaging attractions, including their extremely popular fall festival. It is a magical venue for the Forest of Light.”
The one-kilometre path illuminates the stories and secrets of the Muskoka forest, with interactive soundscapes celebrating the seasons. Visitors can explore the Forest of Light on foot or snowshoe, followed by post-trail skating through Sandhill’s festive greenhouses. Family-friendly entertainment and activities will be available on select nights.
“Sandhill is pleased to continue the legacy begun by Eclipse Walk With Light, ensuring that Huntsville has an enchanting winter experience where residents and visitors can make annual traditions and lasting memories,” says Tim Cantelon, owner of Sandhill Nursery.
“HMATA funding for projects like these helps to position Huntsville as a premier winter destination,” adds Haywood. “HMATA’s investment in the downtown lights and previous investments in Eclipse and Forest of Light all come from the Municipal Accommodation Tax, a four per cent tax collected on hotel and short-term rental stays. By provincial legislation, HMATA must use MAT funds specifically for tourism marketing and development. This means local property taxpayers did not fund these lights.”
Both attractions provide seasonal joy for locals and visitors alike. This winter, let curiosity be your guide and explore the wonder of the lights at Sandhill Nursery and in downtown Huntsville. Find more details about Forest of Light at sandhillnursery.ca/forest-of-light.