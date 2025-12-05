Drug Trafficking Charges Laid In Multi-Jurisdictional Investigation

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges against three individuals following a multi-jurisdictional warrant execution.

In Autumn 2024, the Southern Georgian Bay CSCU initiated a drug trafficking investigation involving multiple individuals. On December 4, 2025, search warrants were executed simultaneously at residences in York Region and Tiny Township, along with a vehicle stop in Springwater Township.

Assisting with this investigation were the Collingwood/Orillia/Huronia West/Caledon/Nottawasaga CSCU, Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, Central Region Intelligence Unit, Frontline Uniform Members, Offender Transport Unit, and York Regional Police Tactical Teams.

Officers seized multiple kilograms of suspected cocaine and crystal methamphetamine valued at approximately $300,000, as well as items consistent with the sale and trafficking of drugs, including cell phones, currency, digital scales, and a vacuum sealer.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested and charged with offences under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Timothy LEMAY, 33 years of Tiny Township was held for a bail hearing on December 5, 2025 before the Ontario Court of Justice :

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Brent BELANGER, 55 years of Tiny Township was held for a bail hearing on December 5, 2025 before the Ontario Court of Justice:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Abas Sjire, 33 years of Brampton was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date: