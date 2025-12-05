OSMH President & CEO Stepping Down To Lead Mackenzie Health

Carmine Stumpo, President and CEO of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) will be stepping down from the position he’s held for the past 7 and a half years and has accepted a new leadership role as President and CEO of Mackenzie Health, a regional health provider serving western York Region and beyond. Stumpo will remain in his current position at OSMH until April 2, 2026.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have someone with Carmine’s skillset and capability during such a critical time in our hospital’s history,” said Lawrence Pietras, Chair of the OSMH Board of Directors.

“From his thoughtful leadership through the pandemic to his purposeful determination to bring a new hospital to Orillia, Carmine has consistently delivered to make our hospital, and our community, a better place.”

Pietras also points to advancements in community partnerships, working hand in hand with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team to better coordinate care; entering into a Letter of Relationship with the Indigenous Health Circle in 2023 and working with the University of Toronto to bring a Family Medicine Teaching Unit to Orillia, as additional successes under Carmine’s watch.

“Serving this organization is truly a privilege,” said Stumpo. “Every day, I draw inspiration from the incredible team of professionals here at Soldiers’. Their resilience, compassion and determination make this place so special.”

“I am thankful to the Board who placed their trust in me, and incredibly proud of what the hospital team has accomplished.”

The OSMH Board has initiated a recruitment process for his successor.