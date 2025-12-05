Update To Hospitals’ Masking Requirement In Muskoka

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has updated masking requirements in the hospitals.
Effective December 5, staff, patients and visitors are expected to wear a surgical mask over their nose and mouth while interacting with patients/visitors, and/or upon entering a patient’s room/space.
Masking is an important measure to protect patients and staff, maintain safe hospital operations, and reduce the risk of becoming ill. Other infection and prevention control measures like hand washing and proper self-screening for symptoms of illness and staying home when unwell also help to limit the spread of respiratory viruses.
Surgical masks are available at entrances to the hospitals and in various clinical areas.