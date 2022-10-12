Speeding Investigation Leads To Impaired Driving Charges For Tay Township Resident

A Tay Township resident taking an apparent quick trip on Highway 12, Midland caught the eye of an OPP officer from Southern Georgian Bay OPP conducting traffic patrol near 9:42 p.m. October 9, 2022. The officer obtained the speed of the red Honda in excess of the posted 60 k/m hour and with the assistance of another cruiser made a safe stop of the suspect vehicle on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland.

After speaking with the lone driver, the officer entered an impaired driving investigation resulting in Callum Macleod, 50 years of Tay Township, being charged criminally with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

and further investigation into the occurrence has resulted in a charge of-

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 27, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

Officers conducted nine R.I.D.E. check programs over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and checked 275 drivers for signs of impaired driving and investigated seven vehicle collisions.

Educating the public about safe driving practices with community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.