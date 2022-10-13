10-Day Passport Pick-Up Service Now Available At The Service Canada Centre In Barrie

Service Canada staff are working hard to serve Canadians and decrease passport wait times as they work through unprecedented demands. Since April 1, 2022, close to 1.2 million Canadian passports have been issued. Service Canada continues to introduce a variety of new measures to improve passport service delivery.

On behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maninder Sidhu announced that since October 5, 2022, the Barrie, Ontario Service Canada Centre has been designated as a passport pick-up location. This is in addition to the twelve other locations across the country that were already announced over the past two months. Effective immediately, Canadians can now apply for and pick up their passport at the following thirteen Service Canada Centres:

Unlike the regular Service Canada Centres, these 13 locations offer 10-day service, which means that Canadians can apply for a passport in one of those locations and the passport will be available in 10 business days, either by mail or in-person pick-up. If Canadians need their passport in less than 10 business days, they will need to visit a passport office that offers express or urgent pick-up service.

The expansion of pick-up sites aids in our objective of providing passport services within 50km of Canadians homes. This new site will allow many Canadians who need to pick up passports to do so closer to their homes.