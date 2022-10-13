Driver Charged With Careless Driving After Collision In Algonquin Park

On October 7, 2022, shortly after 8 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a passenger car on Centennial Ridges Road, near 60 Highway in Algonquin Provincial Park.

The 25-year-old driver from Toronto was travelling north on Centennial Ridges Road and suffered a loss of control resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

As a result of police investigation, the driver has been charged with careless driving, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. The vehicle was towed. There were no reported injuries.