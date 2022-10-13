Minor Injuries After A Collision On Hwy. 60

On October 4, 2022, shortly before 2:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a dump truck, on 60 Highway, at Lake Dore Road, in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

The driver of the pickup truck was travelling south on Lake Dore Road, and entered the intersection, striking the oncoming dump truck that was westbound on 60 Highway. The 75-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Trent Lakes received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

As a result of police investigation, the 75-year-old driver from Trent Lakes was charged with start from stopped position not in safety, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The defendant was issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. Both vehicles were towed.