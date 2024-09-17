Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Two Impaired Drivers

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two area residents over the weekend in separate impaired driving investigations on area roadways and waterways.

Marine officers on patrol checked a bow rider vessel with five occupants just off Whiskey Island in Penetang Bay at approximately 2:09 p.m. September 14, 2024 and upon speaking with the operator an impaired operation investigation was commenced along with a Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA) investigation.

The operator was taken ashore to detachment for further investigation and as a result of this investigation if was found that the 62 year old male of Midland registered three times the legal limit of alcohol allowed by law.

The accused was charged with

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Having open liquor aboard a vessel (two counts)

Fail to register a vessel upon becoming the owner

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 26, 2024 and was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Back on our roadways, officers responded to a traffic complaint by a community member to the OPP Communication Centre reporting a possible impaired driver who has interacted with numerous vehicles and an ambulance while travelling eastbound on Highway 12, Tay Township near 4:54 p.m. September 13, 2024.

Dispatched officers were directed to a Assiniboia Street, Port McNicoll address and spoke to the driver of the suspect vehicle and entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Nathan Kosynski 33 years of Port McNicoll has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 26, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.