Male Arrested For Voyeurism In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have arrested a male in relation to a Voyeurism investigation.

On August 27, 2024, officers from Orillia OPP responded to a report of a suspicious male, at an Atherly Road area public park in the City of Orillia. The male was reported to be peering underneath bathroom stalls.

After an investigation, with the assistance from the Orillia Detachment Major Crime Unit, a 72-year-old male from the City of Barrie has been arrested and charged with Voyeurism.

Police did not release the name of the accused.

Officers are aware there may have been more witnesses who have yet to speak with police. If you think you have witnessed this, or believe you were a victim please contact the Orillia Detachment 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.