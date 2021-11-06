Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

On the evenings of November 3rd and 4th, 2021 three impaired drivers were arrested by Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

On November 4, 2021 at 9:45 a.m., on Simcoe Road 93 in the Township of Tiny, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle traveling at an extreme rate of speed.

After some time, the officer was able to catch up to the pick up truck and pull it over.

The officer smelled alcohol on the breath of the driver and demanded a roadside screening test which the driver failed.

The driver was arrested and upon a search, a pair of brass knuckles were located and seized. The driver was transported to the detachment to provide breath samples

As a result of this investigation, Devon Steele, 25 years of Penetanguishene was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Over 80

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

On November 4, 2021 just after midnight, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle travelling at high speed on Vasey Rd. near Wood Rd. in Tay Township.

The officer stopped the car and spoke with the driver, noting a strong smell of alcohol and signs of impairment.

The driver was placed under arrest and transported to detachment to provide breath samples

As a result of this investigation, Lesa Smith, 48 years of age from Tay Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Over 80

On November 3, 2021 at 10:20 p.m., police received a call regarding a vehicle which was parked in an odd spot on Yonge Street in the Town of Midland.

Police investigated and found a male sleeping behind the wheel. He was awakened and spoken to, police noticed a smell of alcohol and demanded that he provide a breath sample.

The male failed a roadside screening test therefore he was arrested a transported to detachment however he refused to provide further breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, Erasheswaran Erasiah, 46 years of age from New Tecumseth was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Refuse to Provide Breath Sample

All accused in the preceding matters were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in November. In all cases resulting in impaired driving related charges, the drivers license of the accused is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.