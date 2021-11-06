Loaded Gun With Cocaine And Cash Seized By OPP During Traffic Stop On Hwy. 400

A traffic stop on Highway 400 in Tay Township has resulted in the seizure of a loaded .45 calibre Glock handgun and a quantity of cocaine and cash.

A uniform member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP stopped a southbound vehicle for a traffic violation at 3:07 p.m. November 4, 2021.

Upon speaking with the driver and two passengers, the officer entered into a further Controlled Drug and Substances Act investigation.

As a result of this investigation, the Glock handgun along with a quantity of cocaine and Canadian currency in excess of $16,000.00 and associated drug paraphernalia was seized by investigators at the scene.

As a result of this investigation, the driver of the vehicle Michelle Zazulak 32 years of age from Valley East, ON has been charged with the following offences and released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on December 23, 2021

Speeding

Driving while under suspension

Drive with window coated – view obstructed

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Carry Firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner (two counts)

Breach of Firearms Regulation – transport firearm or restricted weapon (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose

A passenger in the vehicle, Myril Cordel Tonge 25 years of age from Mississauga, ON has been charged and held for a bail hearing on the following charges and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Carry Firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner (two counts)

Breach of Firearms Regulation – transport firearm or restricted weapon (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose

The second passenger, a 15 year old female whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act has also been charged with similar Criminal Code of Canada offences relating to this investigation.