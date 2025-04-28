Southern Georgian Bay OPP Investigating A Death In Midland

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death in Midland.

Officers were called to a residence on Glen Bogie Crescent shortly after 7:00 p.m. on April 27, 2025, where one person was located injured, transported to hospital, and later pronounced as deceased.

While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

The investigation, assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team and the OPP Central Region Canine Unit, is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.