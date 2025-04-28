Silt Fencing Part Of Canada Goose Management Program

Residents and visitors to Gravenhurst will notice silt fencing at the following parks: Muskoka Bay, Muskoka Beach, and Gull Lake.

This fencing is part of our Canada Goose Management Program.

The fencing is a temporary measure to deter geese from nesting and feeding in the parks and will be removed by the second week of June at the latest.

This measure is in keeping with council’s desire to limit the goose activity in Gravenhurst parks this summer.

For more information, or if you have questions about the program, contact our Infrastructure Services Department at 705-687-3412.

Please note that parks remain closed to allow for cleanup following the ice storm and to allow for spring maintenance activities, however, we anticipate these spaces opening in the next few weeks.