Community Volunteers Make A Big Impact During Earth Week Cleanup

Over two days of dedicated cleanup efforts, local volunteers came together to celebrate Earth Week by making a tangible difference in the environment. Two successful events took place—one at Nelson Head Nature Reserve in Huntsville, and another at Silver Doe Nature

Reserve and Conservation Road in Gravenhurst.

A total of 14 volunteers contributed 42 hours of work, collecting an estimated 30 bags of garbage from these natural spaces and along the roadway. Their commitment to conservation and community pride played a crucial role in keeping Muskoka beautiful.

A special thanks goes to the District of Muskoka’s Clean Muskoka Together program, which

supported these efforts by providing essential cleanup tools like gloves and bags, as well as

exempting disposal fees at the transfer station.

The success of these cleanup events was made possible by our dedicated volunteers. Their efforts remind us that positive environmental change starts with individuals who care and take action. We sincerely appreciate and recognize their hard work in preserving the beauty of our local nature reserves.