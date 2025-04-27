Interview With Best Selling Author, Claire Cameron About Her Debut Memoir, How To Survive A Bear Attack

Join Muskoka Authors Association on Thursday, May 8, as they welcome bestselling author Claire Cameron to learn about her powerful new memoir, How to Survive a Bear Attack. Known for her novels, The Bear and The Last Neanderthal, in her newest work Cameron explores grief, family, cancer, and the wild through the lens of a rare bear attack in Algonquin Park in 1991. The memoir blends nature writing and true crime as she confronts a genetic cancer diagnosis and returns to the wilderness of her past in search of healing and truth.

How to Survive a Bear Attack: A Memoir is at once an intimate portrait of an extraordinary animal, a bracing chronicle of pain, obsession, and love, and a profoundly moving exploration of how we can understand and survive the wildness that lives inside us.

Cameron’s most recent novel, The Last Neanderthal, was a national bestseller and a finalist for the 2017 Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize. Her second novel, The Bear, was longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction and was a #1 national bestseller. It won the Northern Lit Award from the Ontario Library Service, which her first novel, The Line Painter, also won.

Claire has led canoe trips in Algonquin Park and worked as an instructor for Outward Bound, teaching mountaineering, climbing, and whitewater rafting in Oregon and beyond. Her writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, and The Guardian, and she is a monthly contributor to The Globe and Mail. She lives in Toronto.

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge, lower level. Enter by door on the southside driveway.

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, Please email your contact information and etransfer payment to info@muskokaauthors.ca.

You can also reach out for more information, to David Bruce Patterson at davidbrucepatterson.maa@gmail.com