South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Reporting COVID-10 Staff Cases

Following two confirmed staff cases of COVID-19, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has placed a service department at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Site in outbreak status and impacted staff are in quarantine.

The outbreak specific to the Maintenance Department is fully contained, and the hospital itself is not in outbreak. Hospital operations continue as normal and there is no risk to patients in the hospital.

An additional four staff cases of COVID-19 have also been identified in other areas of the hospital with no confirmed connection to the outbreak and are not linked to transmission within the workplace. Once again, impacted staff are in quarantine and contact tracing has not identified any patients at risk.

“As you have been hearing of late there is an increasing rate of spread of the COVID-19 virus not only provincially but also locally as cases climb in Muskoka,” says Vickie Kaminski, Interim President & CEO. “We recognize that our team members are equally vulnerable to COVID-19 in the community. Now more than ever it is so important to follow public health advice to reduce the risks of contracting or transmitting the COVID-19 virus. We urge everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask, practice physical distancing and good hand hygiene, and to limit social contact with others.”

MAHC is grateful for the continued efforts of all team members during the ongoing pandemic and their commitment to safe, high-quality care. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our patients, staff and credentialed staff.