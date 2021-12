Details are limited but this is what has been released so far:

On December 29, 2021 at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to an incident at a residence on Baycrest Drive in Parry Sound.

The investigation revealed a person was in crisis and refused to surrender to police.

The OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, a Critical Incident Commander and OPP Negotiator Team assisted, with the peaceful conclusion of this occurrence.