South Muskoka Bears Golf Tournament Saturday September 18th

Members of Muskoka Highlands:

$75 per member with cart

$55 per member without cart

This includes a BBQ lunch and entry to win prizes! There will also be a silent auction and you can save 50% on Bears swag!

The South Muskoka Minor Hockey Association are looking for local sponsorship to help make the event a success for our Bears! Sponsor a hole for $250 or $200 with a $50 silent auction prize. Hole sponsors will receive recognition via signage on the hole as well as on our website!

To register to play in the tournament or to sponsor a hole, please contact Russel Mackay: rmackay@muskokahighlands.com

They’re also looking for items to be donated to the silent auction. If you or someone you know may be interested in doing so, please contact Jody Somerville: fundraising.smmha@gmail.com

