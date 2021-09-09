South Muskoka Bears Golf Tournament Saturday September 18th

Enjoy a round in support of the South Muskoka Minor Hockey Association, Saturday September 18th at Muskoka Highlands!
$120 per player with cart Members of Muskoka Highlands: This includes a BBQ lunch and entry to win prizes! There will also be a silent auction and you can save 50% on Bears swag!
The South Muskoka Minor Hockey Association are looking for local sponsorship to help make the event a success for our Bears! Sponsor a hole for $250 or $200 with a $50 silent auction prize. Hole sponsors will receive recognition via signage on the hole as well as on our website!
To register to play in the tournament or to sponsor a hole, please contact Russel Mackay: rmackay@muskokahighlands.com
They’re also looking for items to be donated to the silent auction. If you or someone you know may be interested in doing so, please contact Jody Somerville: fundraising.smmha@gmail.com
$98 per player without cart
$75 per member with cart
$55 per member without cart
