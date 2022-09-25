Sophia Fracassi To Headline Waypoint’s Shine The Light Gala For Youth Mental Health

Sophia Fracassi, a local singer-songwriter with Coalition Records, is headlining Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care’s November Shine the Light Gala, presented by TD Bank.

Sophia Fracassi has always turned to music to ride out life’s storms. At just 18, Sophia has taken the music scene by storm with her direct and confident voice, indicative of someone who has dedicated her whole life to her art. With her latest release, “But I Do”, she discusses the tension of breaking down, but still being able to hold on.

Taking inspiration from icons like Joni Mitchell and Taylor Swift, Sophia writes about what she knows. “It’s important to realize life can go in many different directions,” she says. “Sometimes plans don’t happen as intended.” Sophia wants her music to be a reflection of her own personal experiences, and a vessel to share her story authentically and honestly.

With a goal to raise $100,000, proceeds from the November 4th hybrid event being held at the Midland Cultural Centre will support young people across the region by funding a new preventative online mental health program for youth; a tool designed with youth for youth that will be available to youth and youth organizations for free.

Waypoint is working together with youth and mental health partners to help kids and young adults maintain their mental wellbeing, build resiliency skills, and find the help they need before a crisis occurs.

“Preventative care is one of the most effective ways to keep communities healthy,” said Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint President and CEO. “With a strong network of mental health and addiction partners, the launch of the North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub, Waypoint’s new Family, Child and Youth Mental Health program, as well as this new preventative program, young people in our region have more service options than ever before. This year, with your help, we are bringing mental health support directly to youth, where and when they need it most.”

Tickets are available now for the hospital’s 9th annual Shine the Light Gala at https://trellis.org/a-night-to-shine-the-light-gala-2022.

For just $125, a platinum ticket will get you a show stopping live performance by Sophia Fracassi, a gourmet meal by Feast Catering & Events, dinner music by local musicians, online auction, and inspiring and impactful stories shared by patients and mental health professionals. The meal will be delivered right to your home if you are attending virtually, or enjoyed in-person at the Midland Cultural Centre.

Free silver tickets are available and will allow you to enjoy parts of the evening virtually including Sophia’s music, testimonials and online auction.

“TD is proud to support Waypoint’s Preventative Online Youth Mental Health Program, which comes at a critical time for our community and for young people – many of whom have been more adversely impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said TD District Vice President Greg Lamarche. “This program will help improve the mental health of youth through the development of resiliency skills and coping techniques, ultimately leading to better long-term wellbeing and quality of life.”

Sponsorships are also available. For more information or to sponsor the event, please contact Shelly Price at sprice@waypointcentre.ca.