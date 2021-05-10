Someone Threw A Rock At Parked Cars At Huntsville Dealership

The Huntsville OPP are seeking help to identify a suspect that threw a rock at cars parked at Jason Armstrong’s Hyundai of Muskoka.

Hyundai of Muskoka is located on King William Street and Cann Street, Huntsville Ontario. At approximately 11:00 p.m. Monday, May 03, 2021 an unknown person was walking on Cann Street toward Chaffey Street when they threw a rock at parked cars located in Hyundai of Muskoka’s north entrance parking lot.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, dark coat with a red hood covering their head. The suspect was also carrying a dark back pack slung over both shoulders.

The OPP is asking anyone with information about this occurrence to please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.