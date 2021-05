On Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:25 a.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) off of Highway 523, approximately 4 km into the bush area between Madawaska Road and Lyell Lake Landing.

The 70-year-old ATV operator from Gooderham, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by Ornge Air Amblulance.

The collision remains under investigation.