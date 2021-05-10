Impaired Driver On An ATV In Minden Hills

On Saturday May 8, 2021, Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Water Street in Minden Hills Township.

Responding officers attended the area and located an off road vehicle and began an investigation. As a result of the officer’s investigation, Ivan Obrovac, 57 years old, of the City of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

– Operation while prohibited

– Operation while impaired- 80 plus

– Drive non-passenger ATV with a passenger

– Driver- no helmet or improper helmet

– Drive with passenger not wearing proper helmet

– Driving while under suspension

– Individual- fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, Section 10(1) ROA

The accused was released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden, Ontario on June 2, 2021.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.